Russian athlete wins historic gold for Russia in taekwondo

Maxim Khramtsov of Russia won a gold medal in taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics. In the final of the competition in the weight category up to 80 kilograms, the athlete defeated Saleh El-Sharabati of Jordan. The fight took place on Monday, July 26, and ended with 20:9 in favor of the Russian athlete. Maxim Khramtsov's victory has become a historic for Russia. Previously, no Russian athletes has ever won Olympic gold in taekwondo. In addition to the Olympic gold, the 23-year-old athlete has won the World Championships. Khramtsov is also a two-time European champion.