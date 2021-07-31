Sinema strikes big bipartisan infrastructure deal and suffers a Democratic backlash
Published
When a group of 22 senators negotiates a $1 trillion bill, conversations can go off track. And when they did — "far too many (times) to...Full Article
Published
When a group of 22 senators negotiates a $1 trillion bill, conversations can go off track. And when they did — "far too many (times) to...Full Article
The price tag for a larger, Democratic-only spending plan was thrown into doubt after key moderate Kyrsten Sinema came out against..