Penny Oleksiak makes history as Canada swims to bronze in medley relay
Published
Canada has captured bronze in the women's medley relay, marking the country's 13th medal at the Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
Published
Canada has captured bronze in the women's medley relay, marking the country's 13th medal at the Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
Canada's women capped Olympic swimming with a bronze medal in the medley relay Sunday and produced a historic seventh career medal..
Canadian women's relay team swims to a silver medal, while Canadian divers follow up with another. Plus, skateboarding gets its..