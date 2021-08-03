Vitaly Shishov, head of Belarusian exile group, found dead in Ukrainian capital
Vitaly Shishov, the head of a Kiev-based organization helping Belarusians flee abroad, was found dead on Tuesday, a day after he went
Ukrainian police say they've launched a criminal case for the suspected murder of Mr Shishov, who led an organisation helping..