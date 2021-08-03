Migrants sow panic in Lithuania as Lukashenko giggles in Belarus

The Lithuanian Poles are determined to prevent the construction of refugee camps for migrants in their villages. They are extremely concerned with the foreign policy line of the Lithuanian authorities in this direction. Construction companies refuse to build a wall with Belarus. Manna from heaven: 40,000 migrants for Lithuania Lithuania, which is intolerant to foreigners in general, was horrified by the arrival of 3,000 migrants, whom the country seems to be unable to dispose of. The head of the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service, Rustam Lyubaev, believes that Lithuania would be eventually forced to build a 40,000-strong camp for migrants. It goes about migrants from Belarus, i. e. they are the migrants that Lithuania has to welcome and is unable to hand over to any other country within the EU. If they were EU-quota migrants, then Lithuania could refuse from them and hand them over to someone else.