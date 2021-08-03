John Corbett and Bo Derek secretly married in December after 20 years
“We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing where everybody looks back and hated it. Let’s get one nice thing out of this,” he said.Full Article
"Sex and the City" actor John Corbett and Bo Derek secretly tied the knot late last year, after nearly two decades together.
John Corbett can now say he's married to a perfect 10! The Sex and the City actor revealed that he and his longtime partner, Bo..