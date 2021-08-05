Fire engulfs Northern California town of Greenville, leveling businesses
The Dixie Fire, California’s largest wildfire, continued its path of destruction as it engulfed homes and businesses across the northern...Full Article
Thousands of residents of the town of Greenville had evacuated earlier under a warning from authorities that they were in imminent..
A fast-moving wildfire has engulfed a Northern California town, levelling much of the central business area as well as several..