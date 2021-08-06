Gym owner pleads guilty to assaulting officer in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
Published
A New Jersey gym owner is the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Full Article
Published
A New Jersey gym owner is the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Full Article
Scott Kevin Fairlamb, 44, a former mixed martial arts fighter whose brother is a U.S. Secret Service agent, was one of the very..