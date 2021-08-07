Trevor Moore, Comedian and Co-Founder of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know,’ Dies at 41
Published
Trevor Moore, the comedian, actor and producer who co-founded sketch comedy group “The Whitest Kids U Know,” died Friday in an accident....Full Article
Published
Trevor Moore, the comedian, actor and producer who co-founded sketch comedy group “The Whitest Kids U Know,” died Friday in an accident....Full Article
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trevor breathed his last on Friday. He was 41. The news of the artist`s demise was confirmed..