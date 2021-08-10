Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease, detected in West Africa for first time
Published
The WHO informed that Marburg, which is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola, was reported in Guinea's Gueckedou.Full Article
Published
The WHO informed that Marburg, which is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola, was reported in Guinea's Gueckedou.Full Article
CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Authorities in West Africa have confirmed the region's first known case of Marburg virus after at least..