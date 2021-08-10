Gov. Greg Abbott will bring out-of-state medical personnel to Texas as COVID-19 surges
Published
With hospitals near their maximum capacities, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will not impose lockdowns or mask mandates but will seek help from...Full Article
Published
With hospitals near their maximum capacities, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will not impose lockdowns or mask mandates but will seek help from...Full Article
Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help Monday to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas.
The request came as..