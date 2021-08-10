COVID-19 Booster Jab In Autumn To Offer Better Protection Against Variants Of Concern

Scientists at the University of Nottingham have confirmed that an autumn ‘booster’ dose of a Covid-19 vaccine will be an effective way to protect people from existing, and potentially future, variants of concern.
The team of experts found that neutralising antibodies generated by a single dose of the Pfizer...
Scientists at the University of Nottingham have confirmed that an autumn ‘booster’ dose of a Covid-19 vaccine will be an effective way to protect people from existing, and potentially future, variants of concern.