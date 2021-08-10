From lake-draining drought in California to bridge-breaking floods in China, extreme weather is wreaking havoc. Preparing for weather extremes in a changing climate remains a challenge, however, because their causes are complex and their response to global warming is often not well understood. Now, Stanford researchers have...Full Article
Researchers Use Artificial Intelligence To Unlock Extreme Weather Mysteries
