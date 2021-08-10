Sources - Boston Celtics, Dennis Schroder agree on 1-year, $5.9 million deal
Published
Dennis Schroder, who turned down a lucrative extension offer from the Lakers during the regular season, is headed to Boston on a...Full Article
Published
Dennis Schroder, who turned down a lucrative extension offer from the Lakers during the regular season, is headed to Boston on a...Full Article
Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million extension with the Lakers, and had to settle for a one-year deal
Free-agent point guard Dennis Schroder is headed to the Boston Celtics on a one-year deal worth $5.9 million, sources told ESPN.