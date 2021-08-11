Wildfire rips through Algeria, killing 42 people including soldiers
Published
Forest fires in Algeria killed 42 people on Tuesday, including 25 soldiers deployed to help put out the blaze, the government said, as...Full Article
Published
Forest fires in Algeria killed 42 people on Tuesday, including 25 soldiers deployed to help put out the blaze, the government said, as...Full Article
Fires have set large parts of Algeria, Turkey and Greece aflame over the past week, with an atmosphere monitor saying the..