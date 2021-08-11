Former criminal justice college professor accused of setting fires near Dixie Fire
Published
Gary Maynard, 47, was arrested on Saturday and is charged with setting fire to public land.Full Article
Published
Gary Maynard, 47, was arrested on Saturday and is charged with setting fire to public land.Full Article
A man who taught criminal justice at colleges in the Bay Area is accused of setting up multiple fires as the Dixie Fire raged..
Authorities in California charged a 47-year-old college professor with arson for allegedly setting a fire in Lassen County on..