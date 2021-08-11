Death Toll Up To 65 In Algeria Wildfires

Watch VideoThe death toll in fires ravaging mountain forests and villages in Algeria’s Berber region climbed Wednesday to 65 people, including 28 soldiers, as the president declared a three-day mourning period this week to honor the lives lost.
