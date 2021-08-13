Washington state has first live 'murder hornet' sighting of 2021
Published
There was one previous confirmed sighting of the invasive threat, which kills honeybees, this year but it was dead.Full Article
Published
There was one previous confirmed sighting of the invasive threat, which kills honeybees, this year but it was dead.Full Article
The first sighting of a living "murder hornet," which was reported in Washington, was confirmed by the state's Department of..
Scientists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture say they've found the first so-called live murder hornet for the..
The Asian giant hornet was spotted attacking a paper wasp nest in rural Whatcom County, according to the Washington State..