Texas death row inmate sues to allow pastor to lay hands on him during execution
Published
State prison officials have denied John Henry Ramirez's request to have his pastor's touch as he dies from a lethal injection, according...Full Article
Published
State prison officials have denied John Henry Ramirez's request to have his pastor's touch as he dies from a lethal injection, according...Full Article
Attorneys for John Henry Ramirez have filed a federal lawsuit ahead of his September 8 execution.