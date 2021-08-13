U.K. Police Say Man Who Shot And Killed 5 Had Gun License

Watch VideoPolice investigating Britain’s first mass shooting in more than a decade — which left six dead, including the gunman — said Friday the motive was unclear but there were no immediate signs that the crime was an act of terrorism, or connected to right-wing groups.
Police identified the shooter as Jake Davison,...
Watch VideoPolice investigating Britain’s first mass shooting in more than a decade — which left six dead, including the gunman — said Friday the motive was unclear but there were no immediate signs that the crime was an act of terrorism, or connected to right-wing groups.