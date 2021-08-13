Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says
New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie said the state's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.Full Article
The assembly will suspend its impeachment investigation following New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation effective August 25.