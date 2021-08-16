Blue Origin sues U.S. government over SpaceX lunar lander contract
Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government over NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX.Full Article
On July 30, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) denied Jeff Bezos’ protest against NASA's decision to go with another..