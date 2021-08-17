Naomi Osaka pauses press conference in tears after exchange with reporter
Published
Naomi Osaka, preparing to compete in her first tennis tournament since the Tokyo Olympics, briefly took a break during a pre-tournament...Full Article
Published
Naomi Osaka, preparing to compete in her first tennis tournament since the Tokyo Olympics, briefly took a break during a pre-tournament...Full Article
A tearful Naomi Osaka briefly left a press conference in Cincinnati on Monday after her relationship with the journalists was put..