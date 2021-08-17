House Dems plan budget vote next week, defying moderates
Published
Top Democrats plan House votes next week on a budget resolution that could clear a path for future passage of a $3.5 trillion, 10-year social and environment package,…Full Article
Published
Top Democrats plan House votes next week on a budget resolution that could clear a path for future passage of a $3.5 trillion, 10-year social and environment package,…Full Article
Hours after the U.S. Senate approved a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint chock-full of investments in new domestic programs, new..
Watch VideoDemocrats pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the..
Watch VideoAfter weeks of fits, starts and delays, the Senate is on track to give final approval to the $1 trillion bipartisan..