Despite causing a surge in infections this summer that has resulted in thousands of hospitalizations and deaths, the delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is not particularly good at evading the antibodies generated by vaccination, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St....Full Article
Antibodies Elicited By COVID-19 Vaccination Effective Against Delta Variant
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
HHS Ordering COVID Vaccine For Its Health Workers
Newsy
Watch VideoThe federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get..
-
Antibodies elicited by COVID-19 vaccination effective against delta variant
Science Daily
-
All U.S. airlines should require vaccinations just like Canada
Mashable
-
El Paso bishop requires vaccination for Catholic church employees, ministers
CNA
-
Scientists fear UK COVID cases may surge after summer lull
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Experts Look at Why Fully-Vaccinated People Are Still Getting Infected With COVID-19
Wibbitz Top Stories
Experts Look at Why, Fully-Vaccinated People, Are Still Getting Infected With COVID-19.
Experts Look at Why, Fully-Vaccinated..