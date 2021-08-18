Yankees Activate Anthony Rizzo, Aroldis Chapman
Published
The Yankees announced they've activated first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the COVID-19 injured list. He's in tonight's lineup against the...Full Article
Published
The Yankees announced they've activated first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the COVID-19 injured list. He's in tonight's lineup against the...Full Article
The Yankees are going for a sweep of their rival on Wednesday night
The Yankees are going for a sweep of their rival on Wednesday night