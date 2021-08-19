Capitol Police Investigate 'Bomb Threat' Near Library of Congress
The police closed off several streets and sent alerts to congressional staff members, prompting evacuations.Full Article
Sources tell CBS News police are investigating a possible explosive in a pickup truck parked near the Library of Congress.
The US Capitol Police said they were investigating a bomb threat on Thursday near the Library of Congress.