Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill
Published
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A standoff in Texas over new voting restrictions that gridlocked the state Capitol for 38 consecutive days ended...Full Article
Published
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A standoff in Texas over new voting restrictions that gridlocked the state Capitol for 38 consecutive days ended...Full Article
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Associated Press reporter Paul Weber about the Texas House achieving a quorum after some of the..
Watch VideoModerate House Democrats say they would sink a crucial fiscal blueprint outlining $3.5 trillion in social and..