Capitol Hill bomb threat defendant Floyd Ray Roseberry in court
Published
Floyd Ray Roseberry addressed President Joe Biden on video during a bomb threat that led to evacuation of the Supreme Court and the...Full Article
Published
Floyd Ray Roseberry addressed President Joe Biden on video during a bomb threat that led to evacuation of the Supreme Court and the...Full Article
Capitol Police say 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry drove a truck onto the sidewalk near the Library of Congress, claiming to have a..