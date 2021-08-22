Phil Valentine, radio host who was a vaccine skeptic, dies of COVID
Published
After Phil Valentine was moved into a critical care unit suffering from COVID, his brother said Valentine had vaccine regrets.Full Article
Published
After Phil Valentine was moved into a critical care unit suffering from COVID, his brother said Valentine had vaccine regrets.Full Article
A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine sceptic until he was hospitalised from Covid-19 has died. He..
Phil Valentine, a Nashville-based conservative radio talk show host who had questioned whether it was necessary for all people to..