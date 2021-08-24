CIA Director William Burns conducts secret talks with Taliban warlord

CIA Director William Burns had a secret meeting with the head of the political office of the extremist Taliban* movement, Abdul Ghani Baradar, The Washington Post reports on August 24 citing US officials. According to the newspaper, the meeting took place on Monday, August 23, in Kabul and became the first meeting of such a high level between representatives of the United States and the Taliban* after the latter seized power in Afghanistan. The CIA declined to comment on the meeting. Most likely, the parties discussed issues related to the approaching deadline for the evacuation of US military and allies from among Afghan citizens (August 31st).