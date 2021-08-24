Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Live Updates
Published
The parade of nations was led by members of the refugee team, and the absent Afghan athletes were represented by a volunteer flag bearer.Full Article
Published
The parade of nations was led by members of the refugee team, and the absent Afghan athletes were represented by a volunteer flag bearer.Full Article
Javelin thrower Tek Chand has been named the new flag bearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020..
India’s athletics coach Satyanarayana also confirmed the development. Six officials and five para-athletes were expected to take..