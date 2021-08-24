Meghan McCain compares chuckling Kamala Harris to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker
Published
Meghan McCain has compared Vice President Kamala Harris to mentally ill movie villain the Joker after she laughed when asked about the...Full Article
Published
Meghan McCain has compared Vice President Kamala Harris to mentally ill movie villain the Joker after she laughed when asked about the...Full Article
'This may be some kind of real issue'
Former "View" co-host Meghan McCain scolded Vice President Kamala Harris Monday for laughing when asked about the ongoing crisis..