Watch VideoU.S. President Joe Biden declared Tuesday he is sticking to his Aug. 31 deadline for completing a risky airlift of Americans, endangered Afghans and others seeking to escape Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The decision defies allied leaders who want to give the evacuation more time and opens Biden to criticism that he...Full Article
U.S. To Keep August Deadline For Afghanistan Withdrawal
White House Says U.S. Has Capacity To Evacuate Remaining Americans
Watch VideoThe United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to..
Afghan Debacle To Cost Biden At The Ballot Box – OpEd
By Dalia Al-Aqidi *
When it comes to presidential and congressional elections in the US, it is never too early to plan..
Does Weeping President Deserve Sympathy? – OpEd
Taliban And The Kabul Attack – OpEd
