U.S. To Keep August Deadline For Afghanistan Withdrawal

U.S. To Keep August Deadline For Afghanistan Withdrawal

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoU.S. President Joe Biden declared Tuesday he is sticking to his Aug. 31 deadline for completing a risky airlift of Americans, endangered Afghans and others seeking to escape Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The decision defies allied leaders who want to give the evacuation more time and opens Biden to criticism that he...

Full Article