Supreme Court won't halt court order forcing Biden to revive 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Published
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined the Biden administration's request that it put on hold a lower court order requiring the revival...Full Article
Published
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined the Biden administration's request that it put on hold a lower court order requiring the revival...Full Article
'The high court said the administration failed to show the decision to end the policy was not arbitrary and capricious'
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block a court ruling ordering the Biden administration to reinstate a Trump-era policy that..