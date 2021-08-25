Gov. Hochul acknowledges nearly 12,000 more New York Covid deaths than Cuomo counted
Published
Hochul's administration acknowledged more Covid deaths in New York as part of a promise to offer more transparency after Cuomo left office.Full Article
Published
Hochul's administration acknowledged more Covid deaths in New York as part of a promise to offer more transparency after Cuomo left office.Full Article
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul held her first COVID briefing Tuesday, announcing a robust booster vaccination program among a number of..
On her first full day in office, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed a startling statistic in the state's war on COVID. There were..