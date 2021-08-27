Kanye West Stuns Fans by Recreating Kim Kardashian Wedding at Donda Listening Event
Published
Kanye West appeared to relive a version of his wedding to Kim Kardashian during his latest Donda listening party, and fans couldn't...Full Article
Published
Kanye West appeared to relive a version of his wedding to Kim Kardashian during his latest Donda listening party, and fans couldn't...Full Article
Kim Kardashian West has appeared on stage with Kanye West at yet another listening party for his-yet-to-be-released album Donda.
Kardashian and her four kids shared with West, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were back in Atlanta on Aug. 5 in anticipation of..