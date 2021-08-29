Hurricane Ida was rapidly intensifying early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on track for a potentially devastating landfall on the Louisiana coast while emergency officials in the region grappled with opening shelters...Full Article
Hurricane Ida: Storm strengthens to category 4 on-track for New Orleans
