Sandy Alderson slams Mets players' 'thumb' war with fans: 'Will not be tolerated'

Sandy Alderson slams Mets players' 'thumb' war with fans: 'Will not be tolerated'

Upworthy

Published

Mets president Sandy Alderson called the team’s thumbs-down gesture displayed during Sunday’s 9-4 win over the Nationals “totally...

Full Article