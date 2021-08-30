Sandy Alderson slams Mets players' 'thumb' war with fans: 'Will not be tolerated'
Published
Mets president Sandy Alderson called the team’s thumbs-down gesture displayed during Sunday’s 9-4 win over the Nationals “totally...Full Article
Published
Mets president Sandy Alderson called the team’s thumbs-down gesture displayed during Sunday’s 9-4 win over the Nationals “totally...Full Article
Mets president Sandy Alderson said that he would be having a team meeting to discuss what he called the "totally unacceptable"..