Hurricane Ida plunges New Orleans into darkness amid Louisiana flooding
Published
Hurricane Ida pounded Louisiana after sweeping ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding wide areas under heavy surf and torrential rains...Full Article
Published
Hurricane Ida pounded Louisiana after sweeping ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding wide areas under heavy surf and torrential rains...Full Article
Hurricane Ida is pounding Louisiana. It made landfall with winds so strong they ripped the roof off of a clinic. In New Orleans the..