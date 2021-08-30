Lake Tahoe Threatened By Massive Fire, More Ordered To Flee

Watch VideoFire officials ordered more evacuations near Lake Tahoe and told other residents to be ready to leave as a destructive fire roared through forests southwest of the alpine lake that straddles the California-Nevada state line.
Several communities south of the lake were abruptly ordered to evacuate Sunday afternoon and...
