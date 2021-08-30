Last US planes leave Kabul airport, ending Afghanistan war
Published
The last American evacuation flights have left Kabul’s international airport, ending the longest US war weeks shy of the 20th...Full Article
Published
The last American evacuation flights have left Kabul’s international airport, ending the longest US war weeks shy of the 20th...Full Article
The United States has completed its evacuation mission and the Taliban will now take control of Kabul airport. The departure comes..
Watch VideoThe United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to..