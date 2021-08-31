Businessinsider.co.za | Photo shows last US soldier leaving Kabul, after 20-year campaign
Bathed in green light, the US Army Major-General Chris Donahue was the last pair of American boots on the ground on Monday.Full Article
No one had predicted what happened in Afghanistan. A few weeks ago (July 8, 2021), when US President Joe Biden was asked if the..
By Vijay Sappani
On 15 August 2021, the Taliban arrived in Kabul and the Afghan President fled the country. A week..