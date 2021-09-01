Crews Battle Tough Conditions As California Wildfire Nears Lake Tahoe

Watch VideoFlames raced across treetops and through drought-stricken vegetation as firefighters scrambled Wednesday to keep a growing California wildfire from reaching a resort city at the southern tip of Lake Tahoe after evacuation orders were expanded to neighboring Nevada.
Thick smoke from the Caldor Fire enveloped the city...
