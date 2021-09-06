Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding dies at 39 after cancer fight
Published
Singer Sarah Harding of the British pop group Girls Aloud has died after a battle with breast cancer, her mother said Sunday. She was 39.Full Article
Published
Singer Sarah Harding of the British pop group Girls Aloud has died after a battle with breast cancer, her mother said Sunday. She was 39.Full Article
Famous names from the worlds of music and television shared their condolences and memories of working with the Girls Aloud star,..
The 39-year-old Girls Aloud star tragically lost her life this morning after a brief battle with breast cancer.