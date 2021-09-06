Michael K. Williams, 'Wire' actor, found dead
Published
Michael K. Williams, an actor best known for his role as Omar Little on HBO's 'The Wire,' has died. He was 54.Full Article
Published
Michael K. Williams, an actor best known for his role as Omar Little on HBO's 'The Wire,' has died. He was 54.Full Article
Michael K Williams at the premiere of 'Respect' in August 2021
Williams was unforgettable as a ruthless gangster who..
Williams, who as the robber of drug dealers Omar Little, created one of the most popular television characters in recent decades...