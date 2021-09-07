Lisa Rinna savagely reacts to Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's breakup
The “RHOBH” star all but rejoiced on Instagram, proving she was never a fan of her daughter’s relationship with the reality star 18...Full Article
The 'RHOBH' star commented a smiley face on a fan account talking about Amelia & Scott's reported split.
Amelia Hamlin was spotted blowing off steam in NYC with her sister Delilah amid her recent breakup from Scott Disick.