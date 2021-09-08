Before his breakthrough roles in the TV series 'Kim's Convenience' and Marvel's 'Shang Chi' respectively, actor Simu Liu starred in stock photo shoots.Full Article
Marvel Star Simu Liu Once Worked as a Stock Photo Actor and the Images Are Meme Gold
