Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with first child with husband Cooke Maroney
Published
Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is having her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney, her flack told Page Six.Full Article
Published
Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is having her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney, her flack told Page Six.Full Article
The couple tied the knot in October 2019, in Rhode Island
Lawrence married New York City art dealer Cooke Maroney in October 2019 with a ceremony at a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island