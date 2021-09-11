Abimael Guzmán, leader of Peru’s Shining Path, dies aged 86
Founder of Maoist insurgents that terrorised Peru in 1980s and 1990s dies in military prison where he was serving life sentenceFull Article
Abimael Guzmán, the leader of the brutal Shining Path insurgency in Peru who was captured in 1992, died on Saturday in a military..
Guzmán led the Maoist rebel group which in the 1980s almost brought the Peruvian state to its knees.
